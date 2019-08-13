Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Trading 7.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.46, 418,305 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 222,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Specifically, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,200 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,934.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 16,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,945.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 251,311 shares of company stock worth $987,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marchex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Marchex by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 247,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 163,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 27.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 364,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marchex by 307.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marchex by 682.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,113 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

