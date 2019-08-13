Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total value of $1,524,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,726,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total value of $3,284,098.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,060,960.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Markel by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Markel by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $8.60 on Tuesday, reaching $1,148.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,585. Markel has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

