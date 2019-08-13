Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price (down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price (down previously from GBX 295 ($3.85)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 249.77 ($3.26).

Shares of MKS stock traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 185.20 ($2.42). The company had a trading volume of 4,689,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 187.55 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.19.

In other news, insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 2,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,507.25).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

