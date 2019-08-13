Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.33.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAR traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $132.41. 1,616,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $2,602,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $429,185.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.2% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

