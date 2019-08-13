Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 484,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $66,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,933.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $64,125.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,803 shares in the company, valued at $174,170.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,563 shares of company stock valued at $309,534. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.08. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.97 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.69%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

