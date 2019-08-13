Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Richard K. Davis Buys 1,735 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MA traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $274.21. The company had a trading volume of 166,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,139. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $283.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

