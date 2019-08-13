Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $231,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.41. The stock had a trading volume of 241,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,139. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

