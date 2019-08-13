Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 860,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,242,000 after buying an additional 103,239 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 624,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,806,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $6,473,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,054,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,413,849,218.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,621 shares of company stock worth $50,148,475. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,139. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.12. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

