Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 6,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.40. 2,009,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

