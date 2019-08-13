Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLA traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 265,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,395. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

