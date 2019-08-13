Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.71 Million

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report $198.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.23 million to $213.19 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $786.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.68 million to $827.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $896.48 million, with estimates ranging from $667.76 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,172 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 179,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

