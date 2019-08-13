Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,245.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Steven Dawson purchased 7,476 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

MPW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

