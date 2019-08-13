Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 1,669,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 853.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 297,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,706. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $260.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

