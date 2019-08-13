Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) traded up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.69, 601,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92.

Medmen Enterprises Company Profile (CNSX:MMEN)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

