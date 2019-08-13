Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 41000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Mega Uranium from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Mega Uranium in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Mega Uranium Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

