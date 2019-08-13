Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Update

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 157,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.16. 15,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.39. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

