Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 5,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $78,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $156.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,275,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

