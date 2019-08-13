Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires New Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

KRNT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 12,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

