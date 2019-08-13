Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,056 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,671,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,576,000 after buying an additional 331,263 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 326,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 236,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 61,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter I. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $37,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,161.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.98.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

