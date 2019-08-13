Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

