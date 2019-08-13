Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $269.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,701. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.