Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,440 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. 21,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,510. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.