Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

