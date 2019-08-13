Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Banner by 1,669.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 716.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. 6,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

