Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of IPE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.51. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.