Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 590.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 16,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 546.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.