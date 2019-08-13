MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0489

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. MetaHash has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00270310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.01308954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00095775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About MetaHash

MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash's total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. MetaHash's official website is metahash.org. The official message board for MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

