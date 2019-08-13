Michael H. Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 55,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,796. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $631.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. First Analysis raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

