Midway (ASX:MWY) Trading Down 0.8%

Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.52 ($2.50) and last traded at A$3.52 ($2.50), approximately 15,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.55 ($2.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.49.

In other Midway news, insider Anthony Bennett sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.49 ($2.48), for a total transaction of A$139,720.00 ($99,092.20).

About Midway (ASX:MWY)

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports wood fiber products to the producers of pulp, paper, and associated products in Japan, and China. The company primarily offers hardwood and softwood woodchips. It also provides planation management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in North Shore, Australia.

