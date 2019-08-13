Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $9.96 million and $838,715.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00269821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.01298450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00096823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

