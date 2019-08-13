Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,630,000 after buying an additional 10,824,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after buying an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,674,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,330,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,957,000 after buying an additional 1,811,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. 258,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,424,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.