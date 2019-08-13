Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $62,000 Position in AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AU Optronics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 809,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 704,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 469,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 84,541 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 153,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 166,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 72,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,348. AU Optronics Corp has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.78.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AU Optronics had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. AU Optronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

