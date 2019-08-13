Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

NYSE D traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. 68,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.