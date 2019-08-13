Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. 346,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Macquarie cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

