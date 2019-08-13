Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MIX stock remained flat at $GBX 65 ($0.85) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.57. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

