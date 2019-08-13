Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,337,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 1,026,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MINI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 529,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 288,443 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,362. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

