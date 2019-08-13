Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will report sales of $4.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $5.70 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $21.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.88 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $25.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

MNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $512,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,980 shares in the company, valued at $90,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,176 shares of company stock worth $580,013. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

