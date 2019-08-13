Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 4.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Argus boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $86.11. 365,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,583,266. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.