Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. 1,007,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

