Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 77,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 918,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.