Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

