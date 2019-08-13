Mooncoin (MOON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $624.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $624.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00766858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013698 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,910,115,483 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

