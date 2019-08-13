Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,540 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,175,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.22. 233,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,335. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

