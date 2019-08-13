Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 387.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $715,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 69,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.72 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -876.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

