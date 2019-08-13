Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 2,205 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $223,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,227. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

