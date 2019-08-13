Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,132 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285,726 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $55,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after buying an additional 1,651,507 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 588.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $5,520,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,951,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 923,637 shares of company stock valued at $28,825,284 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 98,213,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,427,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

