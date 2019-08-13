Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

MOS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. 7,317,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,971. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

