Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 0.2%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.71, approximately 384,139 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,385,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. CIBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 36.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 171,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

