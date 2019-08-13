Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.60. Mothercare shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 447,209 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTC shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective (down previously from GBX 25 ($0.33)) on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $52.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

