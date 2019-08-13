MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.95

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 11244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MOWI ASA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

